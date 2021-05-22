Glastonbury Makes Live Stream Free Following Technical Issues

Home News Matt Matasci May 22nd, 2021 - 1:37 PM

Glastonbury’s virtual live stream, which was a paid, ticketed virtual event, faced technical glitches today due to the sheer number of viewers. In response, the festival sent out a tweet with a link to the stream that isn’t behind a paywall. There’s no indication if refunds will be sent to those that purchased tickets, which were priced at 20 pounds.

We apologise to those who have not yet been able to access the stream. Here is a new link with no code to access the stream. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience. https://t.co/5JUFHkIiGg @glastonbury #LiveAtWorthyFarm pic.twitter.com/fuYdtfEp5Y — Driift Live (@DriiftLive) May 22, 2021

You can watch the livestream here. No code required. https://t.co/cX5WBZInCk — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 22, 2021

“We apologise to those who have not yet been able to access the stream. Here is a new link with no code to access the stream. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience” said Driift Live, the production company behind the live stream. Still, users responded to that tweet complaining that they couldn’t view the earlier sets by acts like Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka.

Too little, too late I’m afraid. Can’t rewind far enough back to the acts we really wanted to see at the beginning. Disastrous… — James Pargeter (@jamespargeter) May 22, 2021

According to some Twitter users, they were able to log in right before the festival began, but were kicked out shortly after. At first the Driift Live urged users to “keep trying.”

Hi everyone, we're sorry to hear you're having issues accessing the stream. Please keep trying and you should be able to access soon. The stream is rolling but you can rewind to the start as soon as you get in so you won't miss anything. @glastonbury #LiveAtWorthyFarm — Driift Live (@DriiftLive) May 22, 2021

Glastonbury Live Stream Schedule

11:00 AM – Wolf Alice

11:30 AM – Michael Kiwanuka

11:55 AM – George Ezra

12:05 PM – IDLES

12:40 PM – HAIM

1:10 PM – Coldplay

1:50 PM – Damon Albarn

2:35 PM – Jorja Smith

3:00 PM – The Smile

3:35 PM – Kano

4:15 PM – DJ Honey Dijon ft Róisín Murphy