Glastonbury Makes Live Stream Free Following Technical Issues

May 22nd, 2021 - 1:37 PM

Glastonbury’s virtual live stream, which was a paid, ticketed virtual event, faced technical glitches today due to the sheer number of viewers. In response, the festival sent out a tweet with a link to the stream that isn’t behind a paywall. There’s no indication if refunds will be sent to those that purchased tickets, which were priced at 20 pounds.

“We apologise to those who have not yet been able to access the stream. Here is a new link with no code to access the stream. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience” said Driift Live, the production company behind the live stream. Still, users responded to that tweet complaining that they couldn’t view the earlier sets by acts like Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka.

According to some Twitter users, they were able to log in right before the festival began, but were kicked out shortly after. At first the Driift Live urged users to “keep trying.”

Glastonbury Live Stream Schedule

11:00 AM – Wolf Alice
11:30 AM – Michael Kiwanuka
11:55 AM – George Ezra
12:05 PM – IDLES
12:40 PM – HAIM
1:10 PM – Coldplay
1:50 PM – Damon Albarn
2:35 PM – Jorja Smith
3:00 PM – The Smile
3:35 PM – Kano
4:15 PM – DJ Honey Dijon ft Róisín Murphy

