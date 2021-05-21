T.I. Confronts Sexual Assault Accusers in New Song “What It’s Come To”

Home News Dayzsha Lino May 21st, 2021 - 2:33 PM

Rapper T.I. has just released his new song, “What It’s Come to” upon several allegations of sexual assault made against him and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris that are currently being investigated by the LAPD.While it has not been confirmed yet, people who’ve heard the song are speculating that the 40 year-old Atlanta rapper is directly responding to the accusations made against him claiming that in February he and Tameka Harris along with members of their entourage drugged, raped, and /or sexually assaulted 11 people, as reported to The New York Times.

A woman named Sabrina Peterson has become a notable face over the last few months as accusations against the Harrises continue to surface when, according to Pitchfork, she sued the couple for defamation after accusing them of harassment and infliction of emotional distress. Another accusation comes from an anonymous woman from Los Angeles who told LAPD in April that she believes she was drugged by the Harrises and sexually assaulted by T.I. in 2005.

“What It’s Come To” has several lyrics that blatantly respond to the accusations made against the Harrises – many of them denying the allegations all together. One of the lyrics says, “Go put yo face and reputation on it. These kind of claims deserve more than an anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it?” In this Lyric, T.I. seemingly claims that his accusers don’t have enough evidence to prove the allegations against the Harrises to be true.

In another verse, T.I. goes into his past criminal history in the lyric, “They bought my house and found a gun, I was on probation. All cause I won’t participate in the investigation. I went to jail for a year, the height of my career.” This line is referring to the 11 months in jail when he violated his probation in 2010.

The investigation into the accusations against the Harrises and their entourage is still ongoing. T.I. and Tameka Harris are still denying the recent allegations of sexual assault made against them.