Cold Cave Announces Two Live Performances In New York and LA

Roy Lott May 20th, 2021 - 11:37 PM

In honor of the 10-year anniversary of the band’s album Cherish The Light Years, Cold Cave has announced a pair of shows this summer.

The performances are set to take place at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on August 28 and Webster Hall in New York City on September 25. They will be performing the album in full and will also be promoting their forthcoming studio album Fate In Seven Lessons, which will be released on June 11 via Heartworm Press. Tickets for both shows will go on sale this Friday (May 21) at 9 a.m. local time.

Along with the show announcements, Cold Cave will also re-release Cherish The Light Years on vinyl that will include their unreleased track “Believe In My Blood.” Pre-orders for the vinyl release can be made here.

Fate In Seven Lessons is the band’s first album in 10 years and will include previously released singles “Prayer from Nowhere” and “Night Light” along with their accompanying music videos. Since their hiatus, they released a four-song EP called You & Me & Infinity, as well as the singles “Promised Land” and “Waving Hands.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat