Cold Cave Announces New Album Fate In Seven Lessons For June 2021 Release, Share Music Video For First Single “Night Light”

Sara Thompson April 2nd, 2021 - 10:44 PM

In preparation for their upcoming album Fate In Seven Lessons, Cold Cave has released their first single “Night Light,” along with its ethereal accompanying video. The album is set to release through Heartworm press on June 11.

Blurred lights wander dreamily towards the camera at the start of Cold Cave’s video. Washing synth surrounds the listener as frontman Wes Eisold smoothly utters the lyrics, “In the autumn all I could see/ Was the fall in the sunrise/ I did not envision this prison/ I just live in it for now/ My sentence was a hundred years/ Of words unheard/ You said ‘you’re doing this all wrong’/ I’m doing this all wrong.”

Eisold describes the song as enveloping the theme of “clinging to love the way people cling to religion and escaping the trappings of time. It’s an ode to the light in the dark, and end of the night anthem for everything you wish you said.”

The initial verse is followed by an up-tempo instrumental section with an inspiring feel and fast-paced synthesizer notes while camera shots unfold, presumably of the band members on the beach as heartwarming moments pass by. The video has a professional feel for some of the shots contrasted with shaky cam and droplet-coated lenses lather in the song, as the video content shifts to Eisold driving, and then the camera follows the artist walking through a home and various scenes therein.

Eisold announced during a podcast interview that the album was already finished in February this year.

Cold Cave performed at an Ian Curtis Tribute live stream last May along with former Joy Division members in honor of their late frontman.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat