Kate Nash Covers Metallica’s Enter Sandman On A Penny Whistle

English singer, songwriter and actress Kate Nash recently shared a video of herself jamming out to Metallica’s 1991 smash hit single “Enter Sandman” oddly to the tune of a penny whistle. As previously reported in Kerrang! “Kate Nash – singer-songwriter and also star of Netflix smash GLOW – is killing time by learning how to play Metallica’s gargantuan hit Enter Sandman on the penny whistle…Sharing the video on her Twitter yesterday, the video has so far been viewed over 60,000 times, and Kate has stated that she’s ready to take requests.”

In the time of practicing social distancing and self-isolation amidst the current coronavirus pandemic, the audience and stars at large are able to share videos that uplift and motivate during such crisis. For Nash, it showcases a quirky and tasteful rendition of a monumental classic from West Coast heavy metal giants, Metallica.

Enter Sandman. I take requests ☘️ pic.twitter.com/SUWLfq1AfL — Kate Nash (@katenash) March 19, 2020

Nash more versed in the indie pop/rock genres, has released a total of four solo full length studio albums. Nash released her debut album 2007’s Made of Bricks (via Fiction Records/Cherrytree Records and Universal Music Group), followed by her sophomore 2010 album My Best Friend Is You (via Geffen/Fiction), her 2013 third studio album Girl Talk (via Have 10p Records/Fontana) and her latest crowd-funded fourth studio album 2018’s Yesterday Was Forever.

With a handful of acting roles, most notably her TV series role as Rhonda “Britannica” Richardson on Netflix’s GLOW and in the 2019 UK film Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, Nash has been busy juggling a plethora of projects as of late. Last year Nash released a music video for the track “Body Heat” off her 2018 release Yesterday Was Forever. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “The new video for ‘Body Heat’ is quirky and funny just like Nash’s music, trying to put a new spin on the classic love song music video. The video features Nash and an invisible man on vacation, filming their adventures on what seems like an old camcorder. While the man’s clothes can be seen throughout the video, his face, hands and body are all edited by what seems to be the use of green screens.”

