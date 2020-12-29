Ace Frehley Says He Wasn’t Asked to Join KISS at New Year’s Eve Concert in United Arab Emirates

Home News Aaron Grech December 29th, 2020 - 8:53 PM

Former KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley states that he wasn’t asked to rejoin KISS during their New Year’s Eve concert in the United Arab Emirates. The performer revealed this information on his official Facebook.

“Contrary to online statements, Ace Frehley was not asked to and will not be appearing with KISS at their New Year’s Eve concert in Dubai. Ace is currently in Nashville, TN recording his new studio album of all original material. Ace wishes all of his fans a happy and prosperous New Year!”

Frehley first left the band in 1982, but rejoined in 1996 for the band’s massively successful reunion tour. The performer departed from the group one again in 2002 to focus on his solo career once again. Despite that departure, the performer was present on the 2018 Kiss Kruise.

Kiss’ split became more prominent last year after a series of allegations were launched between Frehley and Kiss co-lead singer and bassist Gene Simmons. Simmons alleged that Frehley and fellow founding member Peter Criss were fired from the band three times, allegedly for “drugs, alcohol, bad behavior, (and) being unprofessional.” Frehley fired back, accusing Simmons of allegedly groping and allegedly propositioning his wife. The guitarist also claimed that his wife was considering litigation over this alleged assault, but Frehley stated that he convinced his wife not to pursue it. While Simmons has faced accusations of alleged sexual misconduct, his accuser who filed suit in 2018 asked for the case to be dropped in 2019.

Frehley recently appeared in the news for his support of U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be leaving the office on January 20.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat