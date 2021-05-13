mxdwn PREMIERE: Middle Child Serve Up Pop Perfection on “Burn Out”

Home News Matt Matasci May 13th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Middle Child is a new name on the alt pop scene, though member Mikey Wax has seen success as a solo artist, with his song “In Case I Go Again” receiving hundreds of thousansd of views on YouTube and another song featured on So You Think You Can Dance, leading to a record deal and even greater commercial success and even a song “You Lift Me Up” being featured on a promo for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now his new group with co-producer Jacob Lee, Middle Child is releasing its debut single “Burn Out,” which shows of alt-R&B chops over soothing instrumentals.

The song starts with a subdued chorus and Wax’s high register vocal delivery, the instrumentals swirling in the background. When it gets enough moment and transitions to the chorus, the beat gets a little snappier and Wax delivers a perfect vocal hook. Lyrically “Burn Out” is a blissful ode to his lover, with lines like “You keep me cool / When I’m gonna burn out / You are the muse / When I’m gonna break down / I feel no pain.”