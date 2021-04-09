Hollywood Bowl Announces 2021 Reopening

Home News Kaido Strange April 9th, 2021 - 12:02 PM

Los Angeles’ famous landmark and concert venue, The Hollywood Bowl has announced plans to reopen safely in 2021 from their Instagram handle.

Starting in May and June, the plan is to open up with free concerts for first responders, followed by regular paid concerts by the summer. The venue’s schedule will be released on May 11th for a list of ticketed events. Which will be available to view from their website.

Along with the announcement, The Hollywood Bowl is ensuring all fans that they are working closely with Los Angeles County to make sure they follow the current city guidelines and safety precautions surrounding COVID-19.

Though the Instagram update doesn’t state specifics, their website does however. Stating that they will follow masking mandates, contactless ticketing, and sanitation schedules. Furthermore adding that they will announce their safety procedure in more detail throughout the following days.

The Hollywood Bowl has been a staple for Los Angeles since its conception in the 1920s. First, showcasing plays, orchestra, and dance, followed by performances by popular bands and artists of the era’s heyday. The venue still retains a ‘house orchestra’ to this day, along with a museum to showcase its long, rich, and colorful history. The venue continues to put on live performances of a variety of performance art including music, dance, and theatre.