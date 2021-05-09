Jad Fair of Half Japanese and Kramer to Give 2017 Album A History of Crying a US Release

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 9th, 2021 - 12:54 PM

Following its original release in 2017, Kramer has joined with Half Japanese founder Jad Fair to rerelease their album A History of Crying in the US. The record will be retitled as A History of Crying, Revisited and will be released with Kramer’s NYC indie label Shimmy-Disc with Joyful Noise Recordings, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

The album will be released June 18 and features the guitar stylings of Paul Leary of Butthole Surfers. Preorder the record here.

The opening song from the record is called “Red Red Sun,” which offers in introspective take on how we perceive the world around us and the emotions it makes us feel. The single was released with a video directed by Kramer that takes the form of a short story that depicts the two musicians and their somewhat goofy adventures together in the sun, layered over an assortment of color and speed adjustment filters.

The single features Fair on lead vocals with a warm, relaxed tone that matches the feeling of lying in the sun. The shimmering instrumental includes a silky electric guitar as well as a fair bit of electronic synth to give the song a kind of fuzzy, warm sound to match the nostalgia of the video.

The History of Crying, Revisited tracklist:

1. Red Red Sun

2. I Wanna Make a Movie

3. The History of Crying

4. I Won’t Eat ‘Til You Come Back To Me

5. I’ll Give You The Moon

6. Pickpockets Of Love

7. Show Me The Way To Nowhere

8. Do You Really Need a Map To My Heart?

9. All I Need Is a Kiss

10. I Miss My Analog Warmth

11. You Cripple Me

12. Tearjerker