mxdwn PREMIERE: Dive Index Shares New Video for Remix of “She’s Exploding” by Mike Lindsay of Tuung

Dive Index, the project of electronic composer and producer Will Thomas, has a new remix album called Refolded: Waving At Airplanes Remixes out on May 21st. It takes songs from his last full-length album Waving At Airplanes and gives artists like Plumbline, Tiny Mile and more the chance to remix the tracks. Today, we’re premiering a new song from the album, “She’s Exploding,” which features remixing by Mike Lindsay of Tuung and Lump.

Many of the songs on Waving At Airplanes featured vocals by Natalie Walker, and that’s the case on “She’s Exploding.” While on the original her vocals were feminine and sweet, her pitch is shifted way down to the point that it sounds much more masculine. The song still has a downtempo electronic feel to it, though it takes on a bit more of a trip-hop feel on the remix. Along with the new remix, Dive Index made an accompanying video that features Thomas artistically dancing to the song, accompanied by – of all things – a ladder.

“Mike Lindsay’s remix of “She’s Exploding” is wonderfully rhythmic and playful and we wanted to carry that over into the visual component,” said Thomas. “We decided on shooting in time-lapse mode with an iPhone because it gives a frenetic feel that fits the pacing music. Considering Natalie Walker’s vocal is featured and Mike crafted and produced an amazing remix, I thought my contribution could be the movement in the video. As it happens, I was part of a hip-hop dance crew when I was 12 so I decided to reprise my role after a long sabbatical. Our dog, Sparky, insisted on making a cameo and the role of principal sweeper goes to my dear husband, Chris.”

Refolded was the result of Thomas being locked down during the pandemic in his bucolic Ojai Valley studio. With some extra time on his hands, he took the chance the revisit his fifth album. Mike Lindsay is one of seven musicians and producers who provided a remix for the album. Lindsay is best known for his work with Tuung but also more recently teaming up with Laura Marling in the experimental alt-pop band Lump.

Refolded: Waving At Airplanes Remixes

1. We Can’t Change The Channel – Silver Remix (feat. Natalie Walker)

2. Near Enough – Climbing Remix (feat. Merz)

3. She’s Exploding – Mike Lindsay Remix (feat. Natalie Walker)

4. Window To Window – Fragile Remix (feat. Natalie Walker)

5. Say Yes To Tenderness – Harmless Remix (feat. Merz)

6. Wish I Had A Pulse – Tiny Mile Remix (feat. Natalie Walker)

7. Waving At Airplanes – Plumbline Remix (feat. Natalie Walker)