FBI Releases Files On Kurt Cobain To The Public

A file has been newly released by the FBI concerning the death of Kurt Cobain in 1994, and the contents include two letters from concerned parties who requested that the FBI examine the circumstances surrounding the suicide of Cobain. The released files can be found on the FBI’s website, here.

The first letter, from a sender whose identity has been removed from the files, pleaded for justice and reminded the FBI that there could still be a killer of the rockstar out there. The sender provided justification for their request, writing that there is “more than enough evidence to reopen the case and change the cause of death to from suicide to murder. Evidemce like the fact that there were no prints on the gun he supposedly shot himself with (there should be at least be three, his, the friend who bought it for him, and the gun dealer).” The sender went on to advise the FBI to use information within the book Love & Death.

The second letter is imbued with similar sentiments and brings out the fact that the private investigator hired by Courtney Love, the deceased artist’s wife, believes that foul play was involved in Cobain’s death.

Further documentation divulges that Tom Grant, the aforementioned private investigator, as well as two handwriting experts believe that the suicide note could have been at least partially forged.

Cobain’s previously unreleased demo “Sappy” was released in 2015, which was proceeded by the release of Montage of Heck: The Home Recordings, an album of uncut demo recordings from Cobain.

Several items that once belonged to the esteemed grunge artist have been sold for a hefty sum during the past few years, including his MTV Unplugged Green Sweater from 1993, which sold for $334,000. His Unplugged Martin Acoustic was sold for $6 Million by an anonymous seller in 2020, making it the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.