Spotify Raises Prices by $1 on Family Plan Subscription

Spotify has increased the price of some of their plans beginning April 30, according to The Verge. These changes will affect many users in the US, the UK and parts of Europe, and Single Spotify Premium subscriptions will remain unaffected.

The Spotify Family plan in the US has increased from $14.99 to $15.00 per month. Duo, Premium and Student plans have remained the same, though that is not true for some places outside of the US. The UK and Europe markets have gone one step further to apply the raised prices for all of their Student, Duo and Family plans. Some countries in Asia and South America will also see similar price changes.

In the UK, Spotify student has increased from £4.99 to £5.99 per month and the Duo subscription, meant for two people, has increased from £12.99 to £13.99 a month. The Family plan is now £16.99 rather than the original £14.99.

In a handful of European countries, both Student and Duo plans have increased a euro each month (to €5.99 and €12.99 per month respectively). The Family plan has also increased from €14.99 to €17.99 per month.

All existing Spotify users have been given a one-month grace period before they will start seeing their prices increase in their June billing period.

The news came at interest to many users due to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek having informed the Financial Times, in March of this year, that Spotify would not be raising prices in the US any time soon. Ek had also indicated back in February, however, that price rises would likely be a part of Spotify’s future growth strategy, so these cost changes ultimately come at little surprise.

These price increases may come due to Spotify having made a loss of €125 million in the recent quarter. A Spotify spokesperson says, “We offer a variety of subscription plans tailored to our users’ needs, and we occasionally update our prices to reflect local macroeconomic factors and meet market demands while offering an unparalleled service.”