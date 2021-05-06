mxdwn PREMIERE: You, Me, and This Fuckin’ Guy Combine Spoken Word and Found Footage in New Video for “FBI”

Home News Matt Matasci May 6th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

You, Me, and This Fuckin’ Guy is a LA-based musical project with some familiar faces. The art-rock duo LoveyDove that features veteran musicians Dan West and Azaelia Snail has teamed up with John S. Hall of NYC’s King Missile (remember “Detachable Penis”?) for this new project. Today we’re premiering a new song from their album Garden Variety Fuckers, an artsy, spoken-word piece called “FBI” that’s set over the backdrop of archival footage.

The video is laced with profanity as Hall tells the kind of tale that could only happen in a city like New York, the kind of day-in-the-life musing that can be heard throughout the group’s album. They teamed up with the music video director Steve Hanft, who’s known for his work with Beck, The Cure and Phoenix. The result is a video that matches up with Hall’s narrative, showing archival footage of police officers, people riding bicycles and scenes of New York City. Meanwhile, a woozy psych-pop instrumental background adds color to Hall’s off-the-wall storytelling.

“‘FBI’ is a bedroom-pop, spoken-word romp about a fake FBI agent trying to scam a bicycle from Hall,” said the band. “It’s a not-so-ordinary ride through the mundanity of NYC daily life that’ll keep you uplifted and laughing this spring. You, Me, and This Fuckin’ Guy have collaborated with renowned music video director, Steve Hanft (Beck, The Cure, Phoenix) to direct the video for ‘FBI.’

Snail is known as the “Queen of Lo-Fi,” hearkening back to her days as a musician in New York City’s late-’80s alternative scene. She’s recorded over a dozen albums over hte last 30 years and is currently one half of LoveyDove with her partner West.

West comes from more of a psych rock and jazz background, having been a part of the famous Paisley Underground scene in Los Angeles. Beginning in the mid-’80s, West has released records with artists like Threw the Lookinglass, Sidewalk Society and Aguafantastica.

Hall has fronted several incarnations of King Missile, a band that is associated with other names in the NYC avant-garde scene like Bongwater and Kramer’s Shimmy label. In addition to his music career, he’s a practicing attorney in entertainment law.