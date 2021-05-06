Austra Gives FKA Twigs’ “Mirrored Heart” a Delicate Piano Cover

The electronic artist Austra covered the pop song “Mirrored Heart” by FKA twigs last week to celebrate the first birthday of her album HiRUDiN. The album was released after a seven-year stretch of no new material. Austra played a solo acoustic live stream concert at Toronto’s empty Roy Thompson Hall where she played piano and sang.
“Mirrored Heart” is a reflective hymn from FKA twigs’ 2019 album Magdalene. The twigs’ original was already a pretty spare song, and Austra makes it even sparer, turning its beat into minimal piano chords. She also has tremendous range and a beautiful voice, and her performance really shows what an amazing singer she is as her vocals can be heard echoing throughout the hall.
Tomorrow, for Bandcamp Friday, Austra will release a recording of that live stream show; it’ll only be available until Sunday. Today, she has shared the video of that FKA twigs cover, and it can be seen below.
Photo credit: Sharon Alagna