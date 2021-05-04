Bamboozle Festival Returning for 20th Anniversary in 2023

Home News Krista Marple May 4th, 2021 - 9:21 PM

Bamboozle has announced its return for the 20th anniversary of the festival after a decade-long hiatus. The New Jersey-based festival will take place May 5-7, 2023, 11 years since the last Bamboozle festival took place.

Founder John D’Esposito addressed the revival by stating, “We’re back. The clowns are safe and home where they belong. 2021 can’t come soon enough. Let’s get it.”

Bamboozle’s comeback was originally teased after a Myspace parody page surfaced that insinuated there may be a revival show coming soon. A small blog title on the page stating “10 Years Is Long Enough” was shown at the top of the while the “About Me” section wrote “A Lost But Never Forgotten Celebration Of Emo & Pop That Was Last Scene On The Beaches Of Asbury Park. Welcome To The Awakening of The Bamboozle 2021, a 20 Year Anniversary of The Revolutionary Festival.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bamboozle Festival (@bamboozlefest)

The official Instagram page for Bamboozle posted a quick video to announce the 2023 festival. With the video came the announcement of those who are currently scheduled on the upcoming lineup. Bands and artists such as My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, Drake, Foo Fighters, Bruno Mars, Machine Gun Kelly and more were all mentioned in the video. In past years, artists and bands like Mac Miller, DJ Pauly D, Blink-182, Motley Crue, and Lil Wayne were listed on the bill.

Back in 2012, the 2013 dates for Bamboozle were promptly canceled but with no explanation as to why the festival was no longer going to take place. The event’s Facebook page posted, “Happy holidaze Boozlers! We are sad to announce we will miss all of you in 2013 but keep your eyes peeled for 2014 info. Have a warm and safe holiday season!”

Although the cancellation announcement suspected that the festival would return in 2014, it was never rescheduled which made the 2012 run the last one to take place.