Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announces Best-Of Compilation Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) for June 2021 Release and Shares New Song “We’re On Our Way Now”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 2nd, 2021 - 2:59 PM

Formerly of Oasis, Noel Gallagher has announced the release of a compilation, Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), in celebration of the 10 year anniversary of his band High Flying Birds. The project will highlight the best from the band and is set to be released on June 11 with Sour Mash Records, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

It will be a double CD/vinyl set that will feature both songs taken from High Flying Birds’ three previous albums and two new songs, “We’re On Our Way Now” and “Flying On The Ground.”

Gallager shared the track for “We’re On Our Way Now” to accompany the compilation’s announcement, in addition to the song’s lyric video. Check it out below:

The single is a melancholy guitar anthem that tells the story of the passing of a close friend without the ability to say goodbye. The song builds to a more upbeat chorus that reflects a final feeling of peace. The lyrics take the listener on an emotionally journey of self-growth and reflection through a mourning period.

The lyric video displays the lyrics at the bottom of the screen with the viewpoint looking upwards at four tall skyscraper buildings. There appears to be the silhouette of a woman, assumed to be the deceased friend, standing on the building closest to the bottom of the screen, her shadow trailing behind her. Throughout the video you can see the clouds in the sky pass by, as well as occasional birds flying past, the colors of the sky constantly changing as time passes.

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021 Track list:

Disc 1

1. Everybody’s On The Run

2. The Death Of You And Me

3. AKA … What A Life!

4. If I Had A Gun …

5. In The Heat Of The Moment

6. Riverman

7. Lock All The Doors

8. The Dying Of The Light

9. Ballad Of The Mighty I

10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)

3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

4. This Is The Place

5. It’s A Beautiful World

6. Blue Moon Rising

7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

8. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc

1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

2. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

6. International Magic (Demo)

7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)