Darkher Premiere Brooding New Acoustic Version of “Love’s Sudden Death” at Roadburn Redux

Somber artist Darkher (also known as Jayn Maiven) has virtually premiered her new acoustic version of “Love’s Sudden Death” at the Roadburn Redux festival. The festival is usually held throughout a period of days in Tilburg, Netherlands although this year it was held exclusively online due to pandemic. The song debuted on April 16 2021 which featured a music video to accompany it. The video was shot in West Yorkshire by Darkher and R. Shooter, edited by Darkher.

“The acoustic version of “Love’s Sudden Death” was recorded in the woods of Hell Hole Rocks in Heptonstall, West Yorkshire at dusk while the rooks were settling in the surrounding trees,” said Darkher.

The video is beautifully cast in a very dark English countryside setting , the fact that it’s in monochrome adds to the melancholy of the song. It’s gloomy, it’s mysterious, it crawls under your skin. Yet there’s an undertone of peacefulness, of soothing.

“The song is a dark romantic ballad taken from Darkher’s forthcoming new album which was heavily inspired by the mood of this ancient landscape and how it reflects the emotions within – dramatic, beautiful, and sometimes bleak,” said Darkher.

Her album, Realms is now available and has been out since 2016.