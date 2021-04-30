mxdwn PREMIERE: So Zuppy Shares Lo-Fi Video for New Song “Eachother”

Home News Matt Matasci April 30th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Miss the early days of Pinback? So Zuppy has you covered with his DIY take on indie pop, using hushed melodies, subtle instrumentation and lo-fi electronic drums. Today we are premiering the new single from the Milwaukee-based bedrooom pop artist, which will be included on his upcoming EP Blindly, Pt. 2.

“Eachother” opens with cute little synth line that bounces around, with Micah Foust, the man behind So Zuppy singing “We have each other.” This quickly leads to the song picking up additional elements in a similar manner to how Pinback would start with a simple guitar and bass line and gradually build the track into something melodic and majestic. This is a simple song, not even lasting two minutes, but it’s so quirky and catchy, with yearning, personal lyrics. The song hits a simple, quiet breakdown after less than a minute, with a clattering electronic beat, before going back into the verse. They’re pretty distant sonically-speaking, but this collage-style of pop music making is also reminiscent of what Jasamine White-Gluz of No Joy did on her most recent album. As if this song wasn’t already a lo-fi chef’s kiss, the best moment comes in the closing seconds when the synth turns from a pleasant little tone to literal dog woofs. There’s also a visualizer that was created by Foust, which features two humanoid figures dancing along with the song.

Blindly, Pt. 2 is out on June 3rd.

Blindly, Pt. 2 Track List

01. “Familiar Smile”

02. “Eachother”

03. “Fool’s Gold”

04. “Running”

05. “Silverline”