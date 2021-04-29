mxdwn PREMIERE: Betty Moon Releases Stripped-Down New Song “Where My Heart Is”

Home News Matt Matasci April 29th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Canadian musician Betty Moon brings a unique sense of style to her rock ‘n roll image, working in the music industry for over three decades. She got her start as a solo artist in 1991, signing on with major label A&M Records and caught attention with her self-titled debut album. Unfortunately she was the victim of the industry itself, losing her deal when A&M was bought by PolyGram and all sub-label contracts were dropped. Not letting that setback derail her career, she’s gone on to release nine more studio albums.

Since 2005, she’s been releasing albums through her own label Evolver. Last year she released Little Miss Hollywood and now she has a new album Cosmicoma that will be out on May 21. Today we have the premiere for a new song from that album called “Where My Heart Is.”

“I wanted to write something a bit more stripped down and rooted with an acoustic,” said Moon. “”Where My Heart Is” is one of the closers on my new album ‘Cosmicoma’ and brings a bit of a ‘piece de resistance’ to an album packed full of energy, memorable guitar riffs and loaded as usual with Betty Moon attitude. I took things in a bit more of a rock direction on this album so this track tones things down a bit, while also still telling true tales from my life experience.”

“Where My Heart Is” follows her previous single from the new album, “My Only One.” The new album has eight songs on it and features a driving soul-influenced rock & roll sound, as evidenced by her latest single. She recorded the album in Los Angeles during the pandemic with longtime collaborators Justin Smolian and Owen Barry.

Cosmicoma Track Listing

1. “Black Bloods”

2. “My Only One”

3. “Give You Up”

4. “I’m A Mean Girl”

5. “The Mexican”

6. “Are You Ready For Me”

7. “Where My Heart Is”

8. “Screamatorium”