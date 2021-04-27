Manchester Orchestra Examine a Relationship Through Dance in One-Shot Video for “Telepath”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 27th, 2021 - 6:42 PM

Indie-rock band Manchester Orchestra released a new single called “Telepath” today as the third single from their upcoming album The Million Masks of God. The album is set for release this Friday, April 30, with Loma Vista Recordings.

The song was released with a powerful music video directed by Isaac Deitz and conceptualized by singer/guitarist Andy Hull. The video was filmed in a single take and features dancers from ages 11 to 72.

The message of the dance follows a couple as their love develops from young, naïve love through their lives and into older age. The video aids the lyrics of the song as they discuss the ups and downs of lifelong commitment, and how the hard moments make the great moments even more worth it. The single is an ode to the long-term commitment to love another person.

“Telepath” is a slower ballad, the gentle sung melody aided by strung arpeggios in the strings and a slow but steady percussion beat. The final chorus of the piece adds a number of harmonies to the established melody, giving the sound a richer and even more passionate quality.

Manchester Orchestra is composed of rhythm guitarist-singer-songwriter Andy Hull, lead guitarist Robert McDowell, bassist Andy Prince and drummer Tim Very. The band released the new single “Keel Timing” that will also appear on The Million Masks of God last month, the song acting as a prequel to the single “Bed Head.” Hull also made an appearance in Touche Amore’s single “Limelight” in 2020, adding a softer melodic touch to the group’s more hardcore sound.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer