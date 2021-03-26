Manchester Orchestra Releases Expressive New Song “Keel Timing”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 26th, 2021 - 6:12 PM

Band Manchester Orchestra has released their new song “Keel Timing” from their new album The Million Masks of God. The drop of the new track follows that of the band’s album’s lead single, “Bed Head.”

“Keel Timing serves as a prequel to ‘Bed Head’,” said band’s singer, Andy Hull. “It’s an isolated internal investigation about personal growth. Trying to decide what growth is positive and what growth is negative. And where do we land after that investigation,” Hull went on to further explain the meaning of the new song.

The track was released with an accompanying video which shows a woman running, with a static effect covering making up her face and body. The rest of the video is made up of a number of ‘trippy’ graphic effects.

Check out the band’s new song and video below. The song has a soothing and calming intro and is later met by an upbeat tempo and strong vocals. The vocals sing the lyrics with a smooth alto sound with a hint of a roar.

Other than working on their newest album, Hull was also featured on Touche Amore’s new album Lament. Hull and Touche Amore teamed up to create the band’s 2020 hit single, “Limelight.”

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera