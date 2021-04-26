Dog Fashion Disco To Perform In Ohio This September

Home News Aaron Grech April 26th, 2021 - 6:31 AM

Experimental metal outfit Dog Fashion Disco will be performing at two different concerts this September in Lakewood, Ohio at The Foundry Concert Club. The first performance will host support from Something Involving A Monkey, Spellchucker and Arsenic Tea Party on September 3, while the second will feature Rob Queen Band, Psycho Plantation & Beneath The Hollow the following night. Tickets for the first show are available here, while the second night’s are available at this location.

Dog Fashion Disco first arrived on the scene back in 1995, where they reigned strong for 12 years until their dissolution in 2007, following the release of Adultery a year prior. The band would regroup in 2013, releasing their next album Sweet Nothing the following year. Sweet Nothing was crowdfunded via Indiegogo for $30,000 and reached its goal in under 24 hours.

As one of the most prominent avant-garde metal groups, Dog Fashion Disco has an eclectic palette, taking influences from 1960s psychedelic, jazz, piano recital and even circus music. Their latest studio album Experiments In Embryos came out in 2018, pushing this unique blend of sounds even further.

“The current line up the band, consisting of Todd Smith on vocals, Jason Stepp on guitar, Brian ‘Wendy’ White on bass, Tim Swanson on keyboard, John Ensminger on drums and Matt Rippetoe on saxophone and woodwinds, showcase their various talents perfectly on Experiments in Embryos resulting in an album that holds it’s own with the groups early albums from the late ’90s and early ’00s, while remaining fresh and modern,” mxdwn reviewer Caitlin Willis explained.

Tour Dates

9/3 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry Concert Club

9/4 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry Concert Club