Chris Carter Shares Sparkling Ambient New Single “Heathen Mirth”

Aaron Grech April 25th, 2021 - 8:06 PM

UK musician Chris Carter has released a new single “Heathen Mirth,” which will be featured on his upcoming re-release Electronic Ambient Remixes One and Three, out on July 30. This release is a revamp of Carter’s 2000 and 2002 Electronic Ambient Remixes, which reworked Carter’s sound experiments from the 1970s and 1980s, alongside his work with Throbbing Gristle, who originally recorded “Heathen Mirth.”

“Heathen Mirth” is a brief track, clocking in at barely under two minutes. This ambient song holds a cold, mechanical sound, with its dark tones creating an eerie presence throughout its short run time. These tones are greeted by chaotic buzzes and IDM-infused whooshes that push the listener into a disconnected, yet intriguing headspace.

Throbbing Gristle was a music and visual arts collective that was first active in the late 1970s and once again from 2004 to 2010. The group suffered a major loss last year, as founder Genesis Breyer P-Orridge passed away at the age of 70. Two of the band’s albums from their reformative years, 2004’s TG Now and 2007’s Part Two: The Endless Not, along with the 2004 live album A Souvenir of Camber Sands, we re-released as part of The Reformation Years’ Reissue.

“Credited as key figures in the founding of industrial music, the group surely lives on through their transgressive ideas about creating art and their refusal to accept convention that pervaded their music and influenced many artists that followed,” mxdwn reviewer Gabby Victoria explained. “During a period in which thinking for oneself has both reached a high and a low of sorts, in and out of music, Throbbing Gristle’s reissue comes at a necessary time.”