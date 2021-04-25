Chicano Batman Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 25th, 2021 - 1:55 PM

Chicano Batman has announced the dates and locations for the band’s fall and winter U.S. tour this year. The tour will consist of 22 concerts, beginning on October 20 and wrapping up on December 18.

The first show will be at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, NM. The first third of the tour will hit locations in the central regions of the U.S. in venues such as the Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, UT and the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX. It will then move through some cities on the West coast such as the Shrine Expo Hall in hometown Los Angeles, CA and The Warfield in San Francisco, CA before heading to the East coast to hit Webster Hall in New York, NY and Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA. The last performance of the tour will be at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN.

Chicano Batman will be joined by opener Inner Wave at each show, with opening appearances by Crumb as well at the LA and San Francisco shows.

Tickets for this tour are now available here.

10/20 — Santa Fe, NM — Meow Wolf

10/21 — Denver, CO — Gothic Theatre

10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge

10/23 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl

10/24 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

10/26 — El Paso, TX — Lowbrow Palace

10/29 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

10/30 — Dallas, TX: Granada Theater

11/01 — McAllen, TX — Cine El Rey

11/04 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger

11/11 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

11/12 — Los Angeles, CA — Shrine Expo Hall

11/13 — San Francisco, CA — The Warfield

11/14 — San Luis Obispo, CA — Fremont Theater

12/09 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl

12/10 — Atlanta, GA — Terminal West

12/11 — Raleigh, NC — Lincoln Theatre

12/13 — Boston, MA — Paradise

12/14 — New York, NY — Webster Hall

12/15 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

12/17 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall

12/18 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue