Chicano Batman Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Chicano Batman has announced the dates and locations for the band’s fall and winter U.S. tour this year. The tour will consist of 22 concerts, beginning on October 20 and wrapping up on December 18.
The first show will be at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, NM. The first third of the tour will hit locations in the central regions of the U.S. in venues such as the Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, UT and the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX. It will then move through some cities on the West coast such as the Shrine Expo Hall in hometown Los Angeles, CA and The Warfield in San Francisco, CA before heading to the East coast to hit Webster Hall in New York, NY and Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA. The last performance of the tour will be at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN.
Chicano Batman will be joined by opener Inner Wave at each show, with opening appearances by Crumb as well at the LA and San Francisco shows.
Tickets for this tour are now available here.
10/20 — Santa Fe, NM — Meow Wolf
10/21 — Denver, CO — Gothic Theatre
10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge
10/23 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl
10/24 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
10/26 — El Paso, TX — Lowbrow Palace
10/29 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall
10/30 — Dallas, TX: Granada Theater
11/01 — McAllen, TX — Cine El Rey
11/04 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger
11/11 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
11/12 — Los Angeles, CA — Shrine Expo Hall
11/13 — San Francisco, CA — The Warfield
11/14 — San Luis Obispo, CA — Fremont Theater
12/09 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl
12/10 — Atlanta, GA — Terminal West
12/11 — Raleigh, NC — Lincoln Theatre
12/13 — Boston, MA — Paradise
12/14 — New York, NY — Webster Hall
12/15 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer
12/17 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall
12/18 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue