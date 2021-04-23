mxdwn PREMIERE: O C O S I’s “This Year’s Hex” Showcases Duo’s Psychedelic Electronic Chops

Home News Matt Matasci April 23rd, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Paul M. and Simon S. of O C O S I parted ways nearly 20 years ago in the early 2000s, but now their back together and have a new album out in May. Their record 373AHELL is out on Ohm Resistance and today we’re premiering a new single from the release, “This Year’s Hex.”

“This Year’s Hex” begins with a simple drum beat with warping effects and a fuzzed-out synth line, which repeats throughout the track. Additional flourishes are added throughout the song, though it doesn’t stray from the core drum beat. As the song adds on effects and seemingly-literal bells and whistles, it grows more ominous by the second. Influences from Boards of Canada to The Orb are present, but O C O S I shows throughout the track a distinct vision for stripped-down psych-influenced eletronic music.

A lot has changed for the duo since they released music under the O C O S I moniker a couple decades ago. While their early recordings were done in an intimate collaborative fashion, this new music, like much work over the last year, was done remotely.

“Simon and myself began bouncing sounds back and forth. Both knowing the O C O S I blueprint, the album came together quite naturally, and fast,” said Paul M. “The result was familiar, but also a move towards new sonic territories.​”

1. “This Year’s Hex”

2. “Sand”

3. “Deathwave”

4. “Inescapable”

5. “HAL 2”

6. “Deliquents”

7. “Basement”

8. “The Last Day”

9. “373AHELL”