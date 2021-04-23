mxdwn PREMIERE: City of the Weak Satirize Mainstream Politics in New Video for “United Hate Division”

Home News Matt Matasci April 23rd, 2021 - 9:00 AM

City of the Weak are a rising alternative rock group from Arizona that blends hard rock aggression with pop sensability and are led by a enigmatic frontwoman that goes by Stef with an F. They have shared the stage with likeminded acts like Pvris, Lita Ford and August Burns Red. Today we’re premiering their socially and politically relevant video for the hard-hitting track “United Hate Division.” The song take to task the willingness of voters to cast ballots against their own interest while the video has a humorously satirical but depressingly relevant approach.

“We had a blast getting really creative & chaotic with this video!” said Stef with an F. “The concept shines a light on how divided our country currently is & reminisces how easily we once came together over something as simple as a Netflix series.”

“United Hate Division” is a hard-hitting track combining elements of metal, hard-rock and pop punk with slick, radio-ready production quality. The song is political without polarizing itself into left or right, instead expressing the opinion that many Americans feel – that both sides of the system are out for themselves. With the opening lines “We are the united hate division / Where everybody shouts their own opinion / Too dumb to know when to shut up / Proud of a system that fucks us.” Then for added emphasis, the song enters a breakdown with Stef repeatedly screaming “A system that fucks us.” Meanwhile the video features Trump, Clinton and Biden caricatures making televised appearances, pissing off everyday Americans watching TV, who angrily shout at TV in response. The humorous video ends with the politicians getting into a slap-fight at its climax, which hints at the absurdity of modern politics.

The band has taken advantage of ebb in the pandemic’s tide and announced a few live shows. You can catch then band throughout the Midwest in July, playing Rock Fest and Summit Fest, with two additional dates layered between the festival appearances.

City of the Weak 2021 Tour Dates

07/16 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest

07/29 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

07/30 – Akron, OH – Summit Fest

07/31 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs