RZA Shares New Song “Pugilist” and Announces New Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theatre Screening Platform

Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known by his stage name RZA, released a brand new single entitled “Pugilism” yesterday. This is his first solo release under the alias Bobby Digital in 13 years, following his 2008 LP Digi Snacks.

“Pugilism” is the first cut of RZA’s fourth album Bobby Digital: Digital Potions, a follow up to his 1898 debut solo album Bobby Digital in Stereo. The song possesses a repeating set of two piano chords in the instrumental accompanied by a consistent but subtle percussion beat to carry RZA’s lyrical rap section. The melody is occasionally overlapped with soundbites from older, classic films. All instrumental cuts out near the end of the single, instead highlighting the a cappella spoken words as a comedic finale to the recording.

Alongside this single release, RZA also launched “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” as a rebranding of the film screening platform 36 Chambers he created at the onset of the pandemic last year. The original platform hosted weekly screenings of classic king fu films with live commentary from both RZA himself and a slew of guests that included directors, actors and critics of the films. The project hosted 36 screenings, renewing significant interest in kung fu cinema among western audiences.

This rebrand will be produce a brand-new slate of programming, aiming to educate and entertain generic film-lovers and kung fu fanatics alike.

Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater will kick off this Saturday, April 24, with a screening of the Shaw Brothers classic Heroes of the East. Tickets can be purchased for this screening here. RZA plans to share further details about Bobby Digital: Digital Potions in this film screening.

Photo credit: Owen Ela