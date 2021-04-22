mxdwn PREMIERE: Bare Wire Son Pushes Slowcore Forward on New Song “Ends Below”

Home News Matt Matasci April 22nd, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Combining elecments of post-punk, post-rock and slowcore, Bare Wire Son is the project of London-born artist Olin Janusz. The band has a new album coming out on May 14 called Off Black, which was inspired by first-hand journals from mothers whose sons were killed during the famously-bloody WWI. Today we’re premiering the latest single from the album, “Ends Below.”

Considering the dark subject matter, it’s no surprise that “Ends Below” has similarly ominous tone. The song is built around a simple, pondering guitar riff, like something out of a Godspeed You! Black Emperor or Slint song. The song gradually picks up elements like cello, piano, organ and synths as the slow drum beat marches it towards a cacophanous crescendo. Like the tide receding after a violent flood, the song slowly fades during its middle portion only to come roaring back with otherworldly vocals and a stirring instrumental arrangement during its final minutes.

<a href="https://barewireson.bandcamp.com/album/off-black">Off Black by Bare Wire Son</a>

Off Black was created by Janusz while living in Poland in 2015. The journals that the nomadic artist used as the basis for the album were found in libraries as well as passed along to him by friends and family who were aware of the project. These journals composed the source material for every line and note of the album. German expressionist Käthe Kollwitz, who lost her son in the war and inspired a period of depression in the artist. Along with almost a dozen other musicians, Janusz’ wove this inspiration into the album’s 14 tracks.

Off Black Track List

01. Involuntary

02. Cenotaph

03. Saved Alone

04. CSD

05. Interlude

06. Ends Below

07. The Gore

08. Antiphon

09. The Bellows

10. Кампус

11. Fingernest

12. Heavy Grey

13. Red Glass

14. Voluntary