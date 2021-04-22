Juliana Hatfield Releases Hook-Filled New Song “Gorgon”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 22nd, 2021 - 6:37 PM

Pop/indie-rock singer Juliana Hatfield released her second single today on American Laundromat Records. The song is titled “Gorgon,” and will be featured on her 19th solo studio album Blood that’s set for release on May 14.

The single is inspired by the creatures of Greek mythology, specifically centering on the story of a “non-compliant, discontented woman who escapes from the chains of love on ‘Gorgon.’” The track possesses a strong instrumental bass beat with a consistent percussion pattern, the stability of the instruments allowing freedom and originality in the vocal melody while still carrying a distinct pattern.

Hatfield plays all the instrumentals on the track, having recorded it at home. She said of the song, “It was fun building it up from scratch and then letting it all hang loose in the long free-pop/jazz outro… there [was] no one stopping me from indulging in every wacky musical whim that pops into my head.”

This single follows her latest release in January, “Mouthful of Blood,” that critics described as gritty and abrasive, yet groovy and melodic. The single’s themes centered around the freedom of expression without repercussion. Hatfield has also made a hobby of releasing cover albums over the last few years including 2018’s Juliana Hatfield sings Olivia Newton John and 2019’s Juliana Hatfield sings The Police.

Hatfield will be performing a live-stream concert on May 8 in anticipation of the release of her album Blood the next week. The livestream can be watched here, and the album is available for pre-order now here.