Thursday Announces May 2021 Signals V3: Full Devolución Live Stream Celebrating Anniversaries of Full Collapse and No Devolución

New Jersey post-hardcore band Thursday announced their Signals V3: Full Devolución live stream concert for May 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET. It’s the third in a series of livestreamed concerts following Signals V2 last December and Signals V1 last August.

The concert will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second album Full Collapse and the 10th anniversary of their last album No Devolución. They officially broke up soon after in early 2012, although they reunited for live performances in 2017 and have stayed together for tours since then.

Thursday announced that they “feel strongly that V3 should highlight a similar sense of internationalism and solidarity that the first two events displayed.” Kayleigh Goldsworthy and A.A. Williams will be joining them as supporting acts. V1 featured And So I Watch You From Afar and Cursive, and V2 featured Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Norman Bannon of Texas Is The Reason, Walter Schreifels of Quicksand/Gorilla Biscuits/Rival Schools and Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria.

Tickets are available through Velocity Records for $13. There are also $10 tickets for those who wish to donate a ticket to a stranger and $0 tickets for people who are unemployed, which have already ‘sold out.’ In addition, Thursday is selling merch, including special Signals V3 merch, including shirts for Full Collapse and No Devolución.

In the announcement, Thursday also stated “We have so much planned for 2021. So Much.” Those plans are currently unknown, but they have yet to release any music since reuniting a few years ago. The livestream is being presented by Sound Talent Group, a new independent music agency.

Thursday formed in 1997 and became one of the defining acts of that era of emo music. Although their first album Waiting (1999) and their third album War All the Time (2003) are similarly acclaimed, it’s the nearly-20-year-old Full Collapse (2001) that has earned its spot as the fan favorite. The album features their biggest hit “Understanding In a Car Crash” along with other passionate songs such as “Standing On the Edge of Summer” and “Cross Out the Eyes.”

This year, frontman Geoff Rickly spoke about his heroin and opiate addiction, which was the main reason behind the group’s split. Rickly stated that the addiction began early in his career and grew from there. After the breaking point in the early 2010s, Rickly started trying every recovery program he could find, and with the support of his family and friends he eventually got clean. Along with his big plans for Thursday, he announced that there’s plans for a second album from his No Devotion project in collaboration with the remaining Lostprophets members.

Photo credit: Marv Watson