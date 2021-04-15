Islands Creates An Office Space In The Desert In New Video For Single “Set The Fairlight”

Home News Roy Lott April 15th, 2021 - 3:21 PM

Canadian rock band Islands have released the official visualizer for their latest single “Set the Fairlight.” The dance-pop tracks visual sees computer equipment having a mind of its own in the middle of nowhere with flashing neon lights and some gravity. Check it out below.

“Set the Fairlight” comes off the band’s upcoming highly anticipated album Islomania, which is set to be released June 11 via Royal Mountain. In a press release, leading man Nick Thorburn, talks about the meaning behind the track. “This was the last song made for the album, written and recorded during the pandemic. I suppose it’s vaguely about the feeling of anxiety and fear brought on by COVID. There’s separation (by a cemetery wall— grim!), isolation and the desire to reach out and touch someone. None of these themes were calculated or laboured over, though. Like most of my songwriting, I kind of let the subconscious take the wheel. I find I get to more interesting places when I’m not trying to steer the metaphors.”

“Set The Fairlight” follows the band’s lead single “(We Like To) Do It With The Lights On,” released earlier this year. Islomania is also the band’s first release of new material in five years, following their 2016 albums Taste and Should I Remain Here at Sea? “I was determined to let the record breathe, let the process take as long as it needed. I wanted the freedom to rework the songs as we went along,” said Thorburn. Islomania is now available to pre-order.