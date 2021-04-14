David Bowie Estate Announces The Width of a Circle, New Companion Album to The Man Who Sold The World Featuring 21 Unreleased Tracks

Home News Ariel King April 14th, 2021 - 2:35 PM

David Bowie’s estate has revealed that they will release a companion album to his iconic album, The Man Who Sold The World. Titled The Width of A Circle, the album will be released on May 31 via Parlophone.

While The Man Who Sold The World had not been a success upon its release, it paved the way for much of the music that has since followed, with bands such as Black Sabbath and Nirvana citing it as a direct influence on their sounds. Bowie’s estate reissued the album in celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2020, sharing Metrobolist, which featured the songs of The Man Who Sold The World newly mixed by the album’s original producer, Tony Visconti.

The title The Width of A Circle comes from the opening track of The Man Who Sold The World, and will feature a two-CD set filled with unreleased tracks, non-album singles, a BBC 1 Concert session and music that was played on television.

A tribute compilation in honor of Bowie, titled Modern Love, was released by BBE Music, and featured contributions from We Are KING, Matthew Tavares, L’Rain and more. Bowie’s estate also shared previously unreleased covers Bowie had recorded of John Lennon’s “Mother” and Bob Dylan’s “Trying to Get to Heaven” in celebration of what would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday.

The Width of A Circle tracklist:

CD 1

The Sunday Show Introduced by John Peel, Recorded February 5, 1970

1. Amsterdam

2. God Knows I’m Good

3. Buzz The Fuzz

4. Karma Man

5. London Bye, Ta-Ta

6. An Occasional Dream

7. The Width Of A Circle

8. Janine

9. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

10. Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed

11. Fill Your Heart

12. The Prettiest Star

13. Cygnet Committee

14. Memory Of A Free Festival

CD2

The Looking Glass Murders AKA Pierrot in Turqouise

1. When I Live My Dream

2. Columbine

3. The Mirror

4. Threepenny Pierrot

5. When I Live My Dream (Reprise)

Singles

6. The Prettiest Star (Alternative Mix)

7. London Bye, Ta-Ta

8. London Bye, Ta-Ta (1970 Stereo Mix)

9. Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 1)

10. Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 2)

11. Holy Holy

Sounds of the ‘70s: Andy Ferris Show – recorded on March 25, 1970

1. Waiting For The Man

2. The Width Of A Circle

3. The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

4. The Supermen (Bowie At The Been vinyl only)

2020 Mixes

1. The Prettiest Star

2. London Bye, Ta-Ta

3. Memory Of A Free Festival

4. All The Madmen

5. Holy Holy