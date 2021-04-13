New Music Alert: Mr Jukes and Barney Artist Team Up for Jazz-Infused Hip Hop Song “Blowin Steam (Open Up Your Mind)”

Home News Krista Marple April 13th, 2021 - 7:46 PM

Mr Jukes, frontman for Bombay Bicycle Club, has teamed up with hip-hop musician Barney Artist to release their new collaborative track “Blowin Steam (Open Up Your Mind).” The new release is a classic energy-infused hip-hop song that was created with the intent to uplift listeners.

“Blowin Steam happened so organically. Our first proper session together…the beat immediately connecting with Barney and the lyrics written within hours,” said Mr Jukes in a press release. Barney Artist’s smooth vocals mixed with Mr Jukes’ charismatic beats make for a magical collaboration.

The positive energy that was created by Mr Jukes and Barney Artist really shows throughout the entirety of “Blowin Steam (Open Up Your Mind).” The way the two artists meshed so perfectly as they each brought their own talents to the song and were able to make them blend together, which was the entire point of the track.

Mr Jukes and Barney Artist first got together on a song back in 2017 when they created “From Golden Stars Comes Silver Dew,” which also had featured Lalah Hathaway. The song was featured on Mr Jukes’ debut album God First. The two musicians are well-known for being able to create a jazz-infused hip-hop track that delivers a unique dynamic that isn’t commonly shown from other artists.

Mr Jukes, who is formally known Jack Steadman, has been active in Bombay Bicycle Club since 2005. He created the english indie rock band with the intent to incorporate different music genres, such as alternative rock, folk pop, indie folk, indie pop and more, into one sound. The band formed in Crouch End, London and also consists of members Jamie MacColl, Suren de Saram and Ed Nash. Barney Artist, who is also from the London area, is also an artist who likes to bring a unique dynamic to his sound by fusing genres together.