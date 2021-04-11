The Internet’s Matt Martians Surprise Releases New Album Going Normal

Home News Caroline Fisher April 11th, 2021 - 11:30 PM

Founding member of musical group The Internet, Matt Martians, has just surprise-released his new album, Going Normal. The groovy new record is the musician’s third solo record, and its sound remains characteristic of the artist’s other solo work.

Martians calls Going Normal, “An album about finding self-appreciation via sacrifices.” He goes on to say, “The concept at the core is meant to address overthinking and how to free yourself of its grips. It’s about learning to let go completely to allow new beginnings to truly happen.”

Listen to “Happiness Inside” here:

“Happiness Inside,” is a trippy and optimistic track, where Martians sings free-flowing lyrics about finding happiness, saying that “it all seems to get better when I take my time.” Mellow synths and experimental percussion give the track a unique and bright sound. Upbeat lyrics like “I feel better things will go my way” blend seamlessly with the song’s steady instrumentation.

Listen to “Blazin’” here:

“Blazin’” is a dynamic and complex track. With an ever-changing tempo that keeps listeners on their toes, it contains simple lyrics like “don’t even know how we got this far / but I’ve got to find a lighter.” Martians’ smooth and laid back voice meets its perfect match in this track’s instrumental.

Going Normal Tracklist:

1. Can’t Believe It

2. Happiness Inside

3. Stampede

4. Killer California

5. God Said It’s Ok To Fall

6. An Eater

7. Blazin’

8. Mercury Retrograde

9. Where I Live