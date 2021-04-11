Matthew Dear Announces “Lost” Album Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album For June 2021 Release

Home News Aaron Grech April 11th, 2021 - 9:07 PM

Producer and DJ Matthew Dear has announced a new “lost” album called Sigh & Potion: Lost Album, which will be out on Ghostly International this June 25. According to Dear, this album was originally recorded back in 2008 and hosts inspiration from his father and country and folk singer Emmylou Harris.

“Muscle Beach” is an eerie neo-folk track, with brooding guitar chords that capture a downhome essence, which contrasts a bit with the ambient atmosphere present throughout the song. “Supper Time” is a lot more spacious, as keys join together in an otherworldly melody, progressively growing more and more psychedelic as the beat goes on. Both tracks are greeted by psychedelic visualizers, with “Muscle Beach” capturing the eeriness of nature and “Supper Times” holding similar backgrounds greeted by Dear’s face.

“On one trip down to Austin, I took some of my dad’s equipment and tried to lay out a song using what I knew about techno arrangement but use his guitars and various small instruments to layer a more organic loop-based sound,” Dear explained in a statement to Pitchfork. “I’d say that was the beginning of this album. Realizing I could apply what I’d been doing in the computer to the other music I loved and grew up with.”

Dear’s latest studio album Bunny was released in 2018 and saw the artist meld in sweet, house-oriented grooves with bombastic synths. As opposed to the more subtle, left-field sounds of these singles, Bunny was more excessive, pushing sounds to the max, while retaining eclectic qualities.

Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album

1. Muscle Beach

2. Sow Down

3. Hikers Y

4. Never Divide

5. All Her Fits

6. Supper Times

7. Crash and Burn

8. Heart to Sing

9. Eye

10. Head

11. Gutters and Beyond