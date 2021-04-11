Clint Mansell Scores New Horror Film In the Earth Set During The Pandemic

Home News Kaido Strange April 11th, 2021 - 11:10 AM

Movie composer Clint Mansell has scored the recent Ben Wheatley horror flick due out this upcoming Friday, April 16th, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan. The movie, entitled In the Earth made its debut this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Already attracting a lot of attention and said to be a very scary ‘pandemic related’ horror, it’s one to watch.

Wheatley (Kill List, High Rise) spoke that often when he writes a movie, he has actors in mind, whereas with his recent flick, he put emphasis on music.

Mantell has worked with Ben Wheatley before, as well as in other movies such as Requiem for a Dream, Ghost in the Shell, Black Swan. Mansell was given more free reign for the soundtrack, which will also be released on Friday by Invada Records and Lakeshore Records. You can get a glimpse of the music from the trailer.

From the trailer alone, the song is stripped of any of the typical film big orchestra or strings that you might find, and just lays bare to a few synthesizers at the works. It’s very minimalistic yet effective in coming across a sound reminiscing of the 80s and the horror genre of its time. It’s tone is already iconic and nostalgic.

Clint Mansell’s previous film score was Rebecca (also by Wheatley), which is based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. Mansell has also worked on a few Duncan Jones’ films such as Moon and the sequel Mute.