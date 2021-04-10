Gwen Stefani Releases Video for New Version of “Slow Clap” Featuring Saweetie

Home News Kaido Strange April 10th, 2021 - 10:38 AM

Photo: Owen Ela

Gwen Stefani has released a new version of her song “Slow Clap” featuring Saweetie. As announced by Pitchfork.

Last month, the world saw the release of said song performed by Stefani live on Jimmy Kimmel Live. This new music video, which is directed by Sophie Muller–a well known collaborator for Stefani and No Doubt–features hip hop artist Saweetie.

You can see the official music video on Gwen Stefani’s official VEVO YouTube channel.

The video features Gwen Stefani in a high school setting, where she plays the role of a jock/cheerleader. This makes sense due to the song’s upbeat and positive lyrics of supporting each other and ourselves. It follows with girls playing jump rope, and then some basketball is played as well. We also get hints that Saweetie is here, though the video really builds up the anticipation for her part to begin. It’s shot very beautifully, the colours are bright and fun, and everything is very light, pleasing to the eye. The most beautiful shot has to be of Stefani and Saweetie in dresses jumping on the trampoline.

The addition of Saweetie brings the song alive. Stefani has managed to create another hit on her hands. Saweetie is yet again, remarkable and the release of her solo debut album (Pretty Bitch Music due for 2021) is something to look forward too.

It was not long ago that Gwen Stefani previously released a song; just last year in December she had released a single entitled “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.”

It was also reported that Kanye West was looking to do a gospel cover version of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak”.

Photo credit Owen Ela.