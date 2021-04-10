Allegaeon Reveal They Have Begun Working On A New Album

Home News Kyle Cravens April 10th, 2021 - 8:01 PM

As reported by The PRP, American heavy metal group Allegaeon have announced that they will soon head to the studio to lay down the foundations for their sixth studio album. This new project will follow’s 2019’s Apoptosis.

The band will be recording and writing at Flatline Audio in Westminster, Colorado. Producer Dave Otero is attached to the effort. He has worked with bands like Cattle Decapitation and Khemmis in the past. Allegaeon have disclosed a short but heady hint of what’s to be heard on their latest. Attached to the Twitter post that announced the existence bands newest endeavor, guitarist Michael Stancel can be seen shredding over one of the groups future offerings.

Allegaeon have been going at it since 2007 and hail from Fort Collins, Colorado. Beside Stancel, the group is currently comprised of guitarist Greg Burgess, vocalist Riley McShane, bass player Brandon Michael and drummer Jeff Saltzman, who is the latest member to join the band having been introduced last year. The group is heralded for their assorted range of influences of which they pull from, having been cited as fans of classical, progressive metal and thrash. Lyrically they explore a myriad of issues that range from the theory of evolution and stem cell research to the probability of alien life in the universe. If anything of the sort is going to be injected into the newest release or even what it will be titled has yet to be disclosed publicly.

