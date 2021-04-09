The Wallflowers Announce First New Album in Nine Years Exit Wounds for July 2021 Release

Home News Krista Marple April 9th, 2021 - 7:45 PM

Jakob Dylan’s project The Wallflowers has just announced the release of their first brand new album in nearly a decade. Exit Wounds, a 10-track album, is due out on July 9 via New West Records. The announcement came during The Wallflowers’ live performance of their new track “Roots And Wings” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which aired last night.

The forthcoming release was produced by Butch Walker, who is known for working with Weezer and Taylor Swift and mixed by Chris Dugan, who has worked with Green Day. Singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne is also said to be featured on four of the tracks on the album.

“Roots and Wings” is a reminder of the times sound that the band has been known to achieve throughout the years of their career. A huge part of Jakob Dylan’s success can be credited to the ability to distinguish his sound from his father, Bob Dylan’s, music.

Exit Wounds will be the newest album to come from the band since the release of their album Glad All Over, which dropped in 2012. Although the band had taken a long break from making music, it was always Jakob Dylan’s plan to continue with his participation in the band.

“I think everybody — no matter what side of the aisle you’re on — wherever we’re going to next, we’re all taking a lot of exit wounds with us. Nobody is the same as they were four years ago. That, to me, is what Exit Wounds signifies. And it’s not meant to be negative at all. It just means that wherever you’re headed, even if it’s to a better place, you leave people and things behind, and you think about those people and those things and you carry them with you. Those are your exit wounds. And right now, we’re swimming in them,” said Jakob Dylan in a press release.

Exit Wounds Track List:

1. Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More

2. Roots And Wings

3. I Hear the Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)

4. The Dive Bar in My Heart

5. Darlin’ Hold On

6. Move the River

7. I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)

8. Wrong End of the Spear

9. Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden

10. The Daylight Between Us