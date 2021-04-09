Newport Folk & Jazz Festival Announces Dates For July 2021

Home News Roy Lott April 9th, 2021 - 1:19 AM

Newport Folk and Newport Jazz will return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island this summer. . The events will take place July 23rd through July 25th and July 26th through July 28th. Newport Jazz will also be modified to create three intimate days of amazing Jazz performances and surprises from July 30th to August 1. .

“We will be communicating with our members in the coming weeks to share more details about how they can join us this summer and will be announcing ticketing options for non-members soon after that. “Our goal is to keep our ecosystem going until we can gather our entire communities next summer!,” Festival organizers stated. We are working hand in hand with state and local government and various health officials to ensure that what we present will set a benchmark for safety and transparency through our protocols and communication. We will be sharing more details on what to expect to members and fans very soon.”

The foundation established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund (MRF )to provide financial relief to musicians in our Folk & Jazz communities experiencing a loss of income as a result of COVID-19. Resources from NFF and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations have allowed the MRF to help over 460 musicians over the last year.