Tommy Vext Says He’s Being Financially Bullied into Not Releasing Solo Album He Raised Over $175,000 to Make

Home News Ariel King April 5th, 2021 - 2:25 PM

Former Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext has come forward to say that he has been “financially bullied into submission” and will not be releasing his solo album, which had raised over $175,000 via GoFundMe.

“We are still in the process of negotiating my exit from Bad Wolves LLC,” Vext said in a statement. “It is clear that the original album I made last year will either not come out or will be given to another act on the label to perform as their own. Unfortunately fighting this would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and take years to get resolved so I have been financially bullied into submission on this issue.”

Following his departure from bad Wolves, the artist launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $175,000 in order to record an album. Vext stated in the campaign that he had tracked 37 songs “without much input” from Bad Wolves. He went on to say, “it was clear I had created a solo project.” The campaign surpassed its goal and currently sits at over $177,000.

“Please note I have been threatened to be sued if I release the tracks prior to a finalized agreement,” Vext said. “I know it sucks but it is what it is. This is the reality of the music business.”

Vext had departed Bad Wolves in January, the artist making the statement that it was his controversial views that led to his departure. He had made statements last June questioning the validity of the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming that he never experienced racism in the United States, while also making controversial statements pertaining to the pandemic.

Vext is set to depart on a tour throughout Texas, titled the “Fuck Cancel Culture Tour.” It will begin in Ft. Worth Texas at the Panther Pavilion on April 23, and will wrap up in Dallas at Gas Monkey on April 28. Last year, the artist had also faced accusations of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend, the matter eventually being settled in court.

While Vext is unable to release the album he had raised funds for, he has also been working on a cover album that is able to go forward. During his initial GoFundMe campaign, the singer had promised those who donated that no matter the amount, they would be issued a free copy of the cover album and a link that will go out to all who participated.