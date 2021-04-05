Hit Song Writers Ask Big Name Artists To Refrain From Asking For Writing Credits On Songs They Did Not Write In Open Letter

Home News Roy Lott April 5th, 2021 - 8:15 AM

Songwriters who have written some of pop music’s biggest hits have penned an open letter calling for big named artists to stop taking writing credits for songs they did not write. According to The Fader, the letter was organized by advocacy group The Pact, which claims a “growing number of artists” demand publishing royalties for songs they had not contributed to, with some artists and executives using “bully tactics and threats” to get it. “These artists will go on to collect revenue from touring, merchandise [and] brand partnerships,” the letter said. “Songwriters have only their publishing revenue as a means of income.”

The letter then went on to make a point that artists make additional revenue with merchandise, touring and brand partnerships, which songwriters are not a part of. “Over time, this practice of artists taking publishing is normalized; and until now, there has been no real unity within the songwriting community to fight back.”

Songwriters who have signed the letter include Justin Tranter, who has written songs for Britney Spears and Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande collaboarator Victoria Monét, Emily Warren and Joel Little to name a few. The letter did not mention any artists in particular. “That is why we have decided to join together, in support of each other, and make a change.” Fellow songwriters can sign the petition here.