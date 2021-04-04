New Music Alert: Dead History Shares Burly New Single “Sleep Safe”

Home News Aaron Grech April 4th, 2021 - 10:30 AM

Minneapolis-based hardcore outfit Dead History have released a new single called “Sleep Safe,” which will be featured on their forthcoming self-titled debut album, out on June 11 via Landland Colportage. The upcoming project will be pressed as an LP available on Bandcamp, featuring a special first pressing variant of 150 copies on Coke Bottle Clear vinyl.

“Sleep Safe” is a nostalgic hardcore track, backed by harsh, burly vocals that rock alongside anthemic guitar chords and melodic breakdowns, reminiscent of the early DIY-scenes that appeared in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Some of the track’s brighter moments include sweet guitar lines following its chorus, greeted by more soft vocal deliveries.

Dead History features vocalist Brad Senne, Matthew Rezac and Brock Specht on guitars, David Jarnstrom on drums and John McEwen on bass. Its members have been associated with a number of different acts over the years, including Picturesque, Align, Reach, Gratitude, Floodplain, Story of the Sea, Justin Courtney Pierre of Motion City Soundtrack, BNLX, The Book of Dead Names, Sunday Flood and Attention.

Although the band members were all part of the Twin Cities music scene of the late 1990s, their origins come from a lot of small towns, including Mankato, Minnesota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Appleton, Wisconsin and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Each of its members have experimented with a number of different genres, however their connection to Minneapolis’ hardcore and punk scene are at the core of their identity. Their influences include Quicksand, Texas is the Reason, Hum, Far, Swervedriver and Sparkmarker.