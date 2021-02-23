Wes Eisold Says New Seven-Song Cold Cave Album is Done and Will Be Released This Year

Home News Aaron Grech February 23rd, 2021 - 3:28 PM

Wes Eisold of the darkwave/synth-pop outfit Cold Cave has announced that a new seven-song record is finished and set for release this year. The performer discussed these details on The Sailor Jerry Podcast hosted by The Bronx/Mariachi El Bronx vocalist Matt Caughthran, which is set to air this week. “I have a seven-song record done now that we’re finishing the artwork for,” Eisold was quoted during a press release regarding his upcoming podcast appearance.

During the interview, Eisold expresses his love for The Cure and hosts a live reading from his book of poetry with Mark Lanegan, Plague Poems. He also spoke a bit about his publishing house Heartworm Press, which hosts his own writing as well as works by Boyd Rice, Eric Paul, Jonathan Shaw, Genesis P-Orridge and Richard Brautigan.

Prior to his work with Cold Cave, Eisold played for a number of hardcore bands such as American Nightmare, Some Girls, XO Skeletons and Ye Olde Maids. As someone born with one hand, Eisold perused electronic music because it allowed him to program instrumentation with a computer.

“The whole arm thing has been this ongoing source of confusion in Cold Cave’s music– on a lot of records that have been influential in my life, there are instruments that I can’t physically play. I play mostly with my one hand. It’s mostly programming,” Eisold explained in an interview with Pitchfork. “It wasn’t until I got a computer that I realized I could make music. Then I started Cold Cave.”

As someone heavily influenced by the sound of Joy Division, Eisold teamed up with Mark Lanegan for a cover of “Isolation,” which was featured in an Ian Curtis livestream tribute. He previously joined Lanegan for a performance of “Playing Nero” during Psycho Las Vegas 2019.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat