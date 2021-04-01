mxdwn PREMIERE: Ruby Bones Blends Punk and Classic Arena Rock on New Song “Drink All Night”

Home News Matt Matasci April 1st, 2021 - 12:00 PM

Upon your first listen, Ruby Bones’ new song “Drink All Night” might come across as the sonic equivalent of a high-five. There are pounding drums, punk-level tempos and a classic-rock influence that can fill arenas – but dig a little deeper and you’ll find lyrical content that’s a little darker. The band’s new album Laser Tooth Tiger is out on April 30 via Mint 400 Records and today we’re premiering its latest single.

“It might not appear to be at first glance, but ‘Drink All Night’ is the saddest song on the record and all we want is a room full of people shouting it unknowingly back at us,” said band member Chris Fox. “It’s the little joys in life.”

Ruby Bones decided to write an album that’s influenced by the pandemic, though not in the doom and gloom way that you might think. Instead, they created a party record for the post-COVID era, when we can finally rage along with our friends in crowded bars and music venues.

Laser Tooth Tiger track list

1. “Tired Eyes”

2. “Rooftops”

3. “Drink All Night”

4. “Not Enough”

5. “Don’t Lose Your Head”

6. “Ancient Power”

7. “Terrible”

8. “Past Lives”

9. “Hook Line Sinker”

10. “Talk About”

11. “Press Rewind”