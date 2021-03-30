mxdwn PREMIERE: Melldu Creates a Hypnotic Minimalistic Soundscape on New Song “Gold”

Home News Matt Matasci March 30th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

In just a few days on April 2, alternative electronic producer Melldu will be releasing his new album called Mute Theatre via Maida Maori. With early singles “River” and the title track, the composer showcased a sound that is influenced by artists like Burial and Tycho. Today we’re premiering the latest single from the album, “Gold.”

“Gold” is a song that’s just as much at home on the dancefloor as it is in a chilled-out lounge. The track opens with a simple beat built around clanging percussion and ethereal, almost human-like synths. The song quickly builds into a quicker tempo with the percussion shifting into a catchy breakbeat. After a minute and a half, a ascending melodic figure enters the mix, an appropriate mid-song hook that precedes a breakdown. The mid-song break slows down the drums, nearly eliminating them as synths chirp in the background as Melldu subtly brings back the shifty electronic beat.

Melldu is the moniker for producer Artem Romanov, hailing from Belarus but currently calling St. Petersburg, Russia as his home base. Melldu has had some flirtations with mainstream success, co-writing Lil Tjay’s song “F.N.,” which reached #56 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Melldu draws from a wide range of influences on his 10-song LP Mute Theatre, from Nils Frahm and Thom Yorke to Sohn and Bonobo. The result is a dynamic collection of danceable and though-provoking electronic music.

“Mute Theatre is the first part of a future album series,” said Melldu. “The album shows our life, as it has a philosophical implication. You can sit in the back row and just watch how your life goes on silently and meaninglessly, or you can clear your thoughts and start living the life you dreamed of.”

Mute Theatre track list

1. “River”

2. “Mute Theatre”

3. “Tied Up”

4. “Ice Flowers”

5. “Heaven”

6. “Sadness”

7. “Gold”

8. “Hold On”

9. “Falling”

10. “Nylon”