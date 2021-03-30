A Man Reminisces and Explores a Rural Property in Funky New Video for Beak’s “Oh Know”

Home News Ariel King March 30th, 2021 - 7:42 PM

Beak> has released a new song titled “Oh Know,” along with an accompanying music video. The band had teamed up with Echo Panda films for the video, who had also worked on the band’s 2019 fan-made video for “The Gaol.”

Beak> made a new song during lockdown last year called, ‘Oh know,’” a press release for the band said. “It is not being released as a single, they just want you to know that they’re still here and are making music during this global upheaval.”

The music video features old school karate footage and a man practicing in a brick room. His bright blue eyes stare at the TV, clips flashing to him shuffling on an ice-coated lake and flipping through an old photo album. The track’s simplistic synths and hallow shouting lyrics add to the eclecticness of the video. The music video had been created for the all female run company NRMAL in Mexico City. The band had been asked by those at NRMAL if they had anything that could be provided for their monthly Youtube Televeison show, “NRMAL CAMARADA TV.”

“For the making of the video, Beak> teamed up again with Echo Panda films fromCanada, who had previously made a fan video of their song ‘The Gaol’ in 2019,” the press statement said. “The band were mightly impressed by its bare boned strangeness and backwards wit. Made within a two week deadline so it could be shown in time on NRMAL’s TV show, Echo Panda films delivered again, and a whole lot more.”

Beak> released the album >>> in September 2018, the album being led by the single “Allé Sauvage.” The band includes members Geoff Barrow, Billy Fuller and Will Young. Barrow is also a member of Portishead and Quakers. Quakers had released Quakers II: The Next Wave last November. Barrow and Portishead’s Ben Salisbury had scored the film for the 2017 film Free Fire.