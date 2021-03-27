Steve Ton Till Shares Cinematic Music Video For “Called From The Wind”

Home News Kyle Cravens March 27th, 2021 - 11:05 PM

American musician Steve Von Till recently unveiled “Called From The Wind” another piece off his forthcoming ambient album titled A Deep Voiceless Wilderness. The musical legacy of Von Till spans two decades. He is best known as the guitarist of Neurosis, but this upcoming project sees the artist alone, ruminating on his relationship with the elemental.

The video for “Called From The Wind” is a stark, elegant affair directed by Chariot Of Black Moth. The song’s hallucinatory expression is played over images of pronounced natural scenery. There is a grainy film filter employed and a color grading effect that makes the entire visual feel artistically imperative and bold. The song and the video in harmony conjures feelings of trepidation, but also of ease. That same paradoxical notion looks to persuade what inspired A Deep Voiceless Wilderness, that is a deep look into humanities current association with the natural world.

Von Till commented via a press statement, “Jakub Moth hints at the emotion behind a timeless story about humanity and landscape without saying too much, without limiting the universal scope of the sound. As I have removed the verbal language from the ambient version, he has added visual poetry to accompany it.”

photo credit: Raymond Flotat