Har Mar Superstar Responds to Accusations of Sexual Misconduct

Danielle Joyner March 26th, 2021

Sean Matthew Tillman, also known by his stage name, Har Mar Superstar has issued his first statement after a number of women shared stories of alleged sexual misconduct and harassment from Tillman. While he has openly denied one woman’s accusations, he goes on to acknowledge and apologize for the acts he performed in his past.

One woman’s story was that she considered Tillman a friend of hers until one night at his home in 2016, he allegedly exposed himself, showing his penis and sticking it in her face. Several people confirm that the woman told them the same story after the incident.

In a statement released via Twitter, Tillman shared an apology for his actions. “I take these claims extremely seriously. I am deeply sorry to anyone who feels I’ve hurt them.” He goes on in the statement to say that he was a part of “conduct that was harmful, abusive and selfish.”

Two other women came forward with other sexual misconduct and harassment allegations that were said to have occurred between 2014 to 2017. With the accusations against him, Tillman goes further into detail in his statement about how his drug use and alcohol intake may have played a role in the allegations.

“Several years ago, I started a process of being honest with myself about how, fueled by a toxic mixture of alcohol, drugs and cavalier sexuality, I was harming people around me and failing them and myself,” Tillman shares in his statement. I am profoundly and sincerely sorry for the harm that I have caused.”

Check out his full statement below.

Because of the allegations against him, Tillman’s band, Heart Bones’ show at First Avenue was canceled. The venue said in a statement, “Once we became aware of the allegations, we felt it was the best decision to take the show down until there is accountability.”