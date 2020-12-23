beabadoobee Puts a Bedroom Pop Twist on “Winter Wonderland”

Home News Krista Marple December 23rd, 2020 - 6:38 PM

beabadoobee, also known as Bea Kristi, recently shared her version of the holiday classic “Winter Wonderland” as a part of Apple’s Christmas single series. The British-Filipino singer songwriter was recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live performing “Care” for her debut. She has been a rising artist since the release of her acoustic songs which were created in her childhood bedroom, according to a press release.

Kristi’s take on “Winter Wonderland” is a soft cover while still keeping true to the original. Her mellow vocals accompany the beautiful instrumental behind it.

Fake It Flowers, her most recent and first full length album, is said to be her most mature body of work. The album has made an appearance on multiple most-anticipated album lists this past Fall. Outlets like Pitchfork, Teen Vogue, Consequence of Sound and more have given the appropriate attention to Kristi’s work. Fake It Flowers was released on October 16 of this year.

Earlier this year, Kristi dropped “Worth It,” a single that was featured on the recent album. Singles “Care” and “Sorry” were the first two that were released.

“Teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life,” said Kristi in a statement.